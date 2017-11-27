Knicks' Enes Kanter: Listed as questionable
Kanter (back) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Houston.
While Kanter said Sunday that he intends to return after missing the last two games with back spasms, the decision won't ultimately be in his hands, and at this point it's unclear whether he'll be able to play. Look for an update closer to tip-off. If Kanter can't go, Kyle O'Quinn would likely make another start in his place.
