Kanter scored a game-high 22 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding 20 rebounds, a steal and a block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's preseason win over the Nets.

Jarrett Allen looked looked completely overmatched by Kanter, and none of Brooklyn's bench bigs had much luck slowing him down either. The 26-year-old center didn't get much help -- no other Knicks player scored in double digits or had more than four boards -- but Kanter apparently didn't need it. Heading into the final year of his current contract, he could be gearing up to post some big numbers while Kristaps Porzingis (knee) remains sidelined.