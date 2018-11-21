Knicks' Enes Kanter: Modest effort as starter
Kanter posted seven points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 27 minutes in the Knicks' 118-114 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
Kanter underwhelmed in a tough matchup against Jusuf Nurkic, which led to his second single-digit scoring total over the last three games. Kanter has shuttled between the first unit and bench recently, so his production may experience some occasional fluctuations if he continues to cede occasional starts to Mitchell Robinson.
