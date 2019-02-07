Knicks' Enes Kanter: Moving toward buyout

Kanter and the Knicks are working on a buyout that could be completed as soon as Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Knicks could not find a taker for Kanter's services through the trade market, but it appears the two sides are still intent on parting ways. Kanter played sparingly for the Knicks of late, but depending where he ends up, his fantasy value could certainly be rekindled.

