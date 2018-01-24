Kanter registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 123-112 loss to the Warriors.

Kanter continues to put together what is arguably his most consistent month on the glass, as he's now hauled in at least six rebounds in 10 of 12 January contests. The 25-year-old big man has also tallied double-digit point totals in 11 of those games and is currently posting the second-highest rebound figure (10.0) of his eight seasons. Given his high-usage role despite playing next to Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt, Kanter's multi-category value continues to be formidable across all formats.