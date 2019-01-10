Knicks' Enes Kanter: Not at practice

Kanter did not practice Thursday due to an illness, Chris Iseman of NorthJersey.com reports.

Kanter was apparently at the Knicks' facility, but he wasn't feeling well enough to take the floor with the team as it prepares for Friday's matchup with the Pacers. Consider Kanter, whose name has been raised in recent trade talks, questionable for that contest until further notice.

