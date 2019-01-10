Knicks' Enes Kanter: Not at practice
Kanter did not practice Thursday due to an illness, Chris Iseman of NorthJersey.com reports.
Kanter was apparently at the Knicks' facility, but he wasn't feeling well enough to take the floor with the team as it prepares for Friday's matchup with the Pacers. Consider Kanter, whose name has been raised in recent trade talks, questionable for that contest until further notice.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Anchors second unit in loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Expected to stick in rotation•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Won't play in London game•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles in bench role•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-double in 20 minutes•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.