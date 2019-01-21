Knicks' Enes Kanter: Not guaranteed minutes Monday
Kanter will serve as the Knicks' third-string center Monday against the Thunder, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
While Kanter is active for the first time in three games, coach David Fizdale made it clear that the big man is not guaranteed minutes Monday. Fizdale added that it's a "priority" to find playing time for fellow bigs Luke Kornet and Mitchell Robinson, making it sound like Kanter could continue to take a backseat to Kornet and Robinson moving forward.
