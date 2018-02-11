Knicks' Enes Kanter: Not playing Sunday
Kanter (mouth) will not play Sunday against the Pacers, WABC-TV New York reports.
Kanter underwent oral surgery Wednesday and missed Thursday's game against Toronto. Without Kanter or Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Kyle O'Quinn, who flirted with a double-double Thursday, figures to get some extra run.
