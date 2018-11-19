Knicks' Enes Kanter: Notches big double-double
Kanter supplied 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-5 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists and one block across 38 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 131-117 loss to the Magic.
After playing no more than 26 minutes in any of the previous four games, Kanter benefited from a huge spike with starting center Mitchell Robinson battling foul trouble during nine unproductive minutes on the floor. Whenever Kanter gets extended run, he's always a threat to challenge for a 20-20 performance, but coach David Fizdale's rotations remain far too volatile to bank on Kanter regularly exceeding 30 minutes most nights, much less pushing for 40. Kanter will continue to be a high-variance producer until Fizdale settles into a more predictable pattern with how he divvies up playing time.
