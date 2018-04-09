Knicks' Enes Kanter: Officially out Monday
Kanter (back) will remain out for Monday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
Kanter was considered doubtful for Monday's contest, so it's not a surprise that he'll be missing a fifth straight game. In his place, look for Kyle O'Quinn to pick up another start, which should put him on double-double watch after nothing three straight. At this point, it seems unlikely Kanter will take the court again this season with just one game left on the schedule.
