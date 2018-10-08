Kanter is expected to sit out Monday's preseason matchup against the Wizards for rest, Steve Popper of Newsday Sports reports.

With the regular-season opener just over a week away, the Knicks will try and give their veteran big man some added rest. As a result, he'll get the night off Monday before likely rejoining the lineup for Friday's preseason finale against the Nets. With Kanter sidelined, Noah Vonleh is expected to start in his place at center and should see extended playing time.