Knicks' Enes Kanter: Out Sunday vs. 76ers

Kanter (illness) won't play in Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Kanter is missing his second-consecutive game due to illness. His absence will open the door for Luke Kornet to again see added minutes. Looking ahead, Kanter will not travel to London with the team for Thursday's game against Washington, so he won't see the court again until next Monday -- Jan. 21 -- versus the Thunder.