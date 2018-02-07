Knicks' Enes Kanter: Out Thursday vs. Toronto
Kanter (mouth) is out for Thursday's contest against the Raptors, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for the season and the team trading away Willy Hernangomez for two second-round picks, the team will be thin at center with the news of Kanter being out Thursday. That will likely result in huge minutes at center for Kyle O'Quinn, who averages 41.6 fantasy points per 36 minutes.
