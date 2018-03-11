Knicks' Enes Kanter: Out with back spasms Sunday
Kanter is dealing with back spasms and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Kanter's absence is a surprise, as he wasn't listed on the injury report prior to Sunday's contest. That said, he'll now get the night off, which should give additional opportunities to Kyle O'Quinn in the frontcourt. Kanter's next shot to get back on the court will be Tuesday against the Mavericks, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest.
