Knicks' Enes Kanter: Out with back spasms

Kanter will not play Friday due to back spasms.

Kanter has played 30-plus minutes in each of the last two games, but he'll sit Friday, meaning Willy Hernangomez and Kyle O'Quinn should both be in for increased minutes. Consider Kanter questionable for Saturday's game in Houston.

