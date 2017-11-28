Knicks' Enes Kanter: Participates in practice
Kanter (back) participated in practice Tuesday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Kanter hasn't been able to play in the Knicks' last three games due to back spasms. Since the 25-year-old's hopes are high for playing Wednesday against the Heat, expect Kyle O'Quinn to move back to the bench if Kanter is good to go.
