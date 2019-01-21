Knicks' Enes Kanter: Plays 19 minutes off bench
Kanter had 11 points and three rebounds in Monday's loss to the Thunder.
Kanter returned from a three-game absence but came off the bench behind Luke Kornet, who exited the game after seven minutes with an ankle injury. Given the fact that coach David Fizdale intimated that Kanter may not see minutes Monday, Kornet's injury complicates things a bit, as it's quite possible Kanter would've played a lesser role. Either way, Kanter reiterated after the game that he's not pleased with his role. For now, he looks to be New York's third-string center, but Kanter could step back into an expanded role in the short term if Kornet misses time.
