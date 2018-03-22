Knicks' Enes Kanter: Plays 30 minutes in loss
Kanter had 23 points (8-13 FG, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Heat.
Kanter saw his highest minutes total since early March, putting up another double-double. Despite his mediocre playing time of late, he continues to rack up the stats, scoring and rebounding at an astounding level. The Knicks are now out of the playoff race and his minutes could fluctuate, however, he should still be owned in all formats for his elite per minute production.
