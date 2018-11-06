Kanter finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 24 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 116-115 loss to the Bulls.

Kanter came off the bench again Monday but played a whopping 40 minutes in the double-overtime thriller. Mitchell Robinson was in early foul trouble leaving Kanter to pick up the majority of the center minutes. In his playing time, Kanter produced a huge double-double and hopefully, this will be a sign of things to come. After shifting to the bench, Kanter has seen his numbers decline so maybe this will get things going again.