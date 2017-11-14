Knicks' Enes Kanter: Posts season highs in scoring, dimes

Kanter contributed 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, and four assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Kanter finished with season highs in scoring and assists while posting his sixth double-double of the campaign. He continues to be a legitimate factor in the Knicks' frontcourt, as Kristaps Porzingis and Kanter are proving to complement each other well.