Knicks' Enes Kanter: Probable for Tuesday
Kanter suffered a lacerated upper lip during practice, but is considered probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Kanter received seven stitches in the lip, but it doesn't sound like anything that could keep him out of game action. If all goes as planned, Kanter should take on his typical role in the starting lineup at center, though fantasy owners will still want to keep a close eye on his status up until tip-off to make sure he's active.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Leads team in scoring with 20 points on Friday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Near double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores 13 points in 25 minutes•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Contributes 12 points in defeat•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Explodes for 31 points in loss•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...