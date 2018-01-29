Kanter suffered a lacerated upper lip during practice, but is considered probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Kanter received seven stitches in the lip, but it doesn't sound like anything that could keep him out of game action. If all goes as planned, Kanter should take on his typical role in the starting lineup at center, though fantasy owners will still want to keep a close eye on his status up until tip-off to make sure he's active.