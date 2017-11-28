Knicks' Enes Kanter: Probable Wednesday vs. Heat
Kanter (back) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Heat after going through practice Tuesday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
This is certainly good news all-around for the Knicks, as Kanter has missed the team's past three contests while nursing back spasms. In his five most recent appearances, he's averaging 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest. More word on his availability should emerge following the team's Wednesday morning shootaround.
