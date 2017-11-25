Knicks' Enes Kanter: Questionable Saturday
Kanter (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Kanter missed the first half of a back-to-back set Friday while nursing back spasms. He apparently didn't experience too much discomfort going through morning shootaround, so his status for Saturday is questionable. More word on his availability should emerge as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day. If he ends up being held out, Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez would likely once again see additional run.
