Knicks' Enes Kanter: Questionable with back issue

Kanter is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to a back injury, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Kanter apparently complained about the issue following Saturday's loss to the Jazz, during which he went scoreless in 17 minutes of action. The big man said he believes he'll play, per Popper, though the Knicks will likely wait until after warmups before determining his availability.

