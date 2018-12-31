Knicks' Enes Kanter: Questionable with back issue
Kanter is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to a back injury, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Kanter apparently complained about the issue following Saturday's loss to the Jazz, during which he went scoreless in 17 minutes of action. The big man said he believes he'll play, per Popper, though the Knicks will likely wait until after warmups before determining his availability.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scoreless in 17 minutes•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-double in losing effort•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Big double-double against Pacers•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-double in loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Big night in Saturday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...