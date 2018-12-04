Knicks' Enes Kanter: Records double-double Monday
Kanter posted 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 110-107 loss to the Wizards.
Kanter continues to provide boom-or-bust totals on a nightly basis. He has climaxed at 26 rebounds in a game, while dipping down to eight points and seven rebounds his last time out. Although unpredictable, Kanter continues to hit the boards, sometimes more on some nights than others, and that along gives him plenty of value on a Knicks squad searching for a big man.
