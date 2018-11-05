Kanter recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 12 rebounds across 24 minutes in Sunday's 108-95 loss to the Wizards.

After opening the year with four consecutive double-doubles, Kanter has cooled off to only register two in the last six games. The obvious reason is his lack of minutes, as he has been playing an average of 21 minutes per game over the last six, as opposed to 31 minutes per game in the first four games.