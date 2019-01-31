Knicks' Enes Kanter: Returns to the floor Wednesday
Kanter recorded five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across nine minutes in Wednesday's 114-90 loss to the Mavericks.
Kanter had been a healthy scratch for four-straight games entering Wednesday's contest, but he found the floor for nine minutes in the game, snapping that lame streak. His dissatisfaction with his role has been made public and a trade could help him post double-double figures again, but he seems to be in a hole with the Knicks for the time being.
