Knicks' Enes Kanter: Ruled out Friday
Kanter (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Pacers.
Kanter missed Thursday's practice due to the illness and it's lingered long enough where the big man will be held out of Friday's primetime outing with the Pacers. With Mitchell Robinson (ankle) also out, the Knicks will be without two of their top centers, which likely leaves Luke Kornet to shoulder an even heavier load in the frontcourt.
