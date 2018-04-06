Knicks' Enes Kanter: Ruled out Friday
Kanter (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.
As expected, Kanter will be unavailable for Friday's games against the Heat as he continues to nurse a bruised tailbone. There's been no sign that Kanter has come close to returning to the hardwood, but the big man has come out and said he wants to return before season's end. Kyle O'Quinn will continue operating as the team's starting center in Kanter's absence.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....