Kanter (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.

As expected, Kanter will be unavailable for Friday's games against the Heat as he continues to nurse a bruised tailbone. There's been no sign that Kanter has come close to returning to the hardwood, but the big man has come out and said he wants to return before season's end. Kyle O'Quinn will continue operating as the team's starting center in Kanter's absence.