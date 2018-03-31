Knicks' Enes Kanter: Ruled out Saturday
Kanter (back) will not play Saturday against the Pistons, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Kanter was listed as doubtful heading into the day, so his absences shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. In his absence, Luke Kornet and Kyle O'Quinn figure to pick up increased minutes up front.
