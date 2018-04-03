Kanter (back) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Magic, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

As expected, Kanter will miss a second straight contest as he continues to deal with a sore lower back. Kyle O'Quinn is a strong candidate to draw another start, with Luke Kornet likely also seeing increased run off the pine. Kanter's next chance to lace up arrives Friday against Miami.

