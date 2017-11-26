Knicks' Enes Kanter: Says he'll play through pain Monday
Kanter (back) intends to play Monday against the Blazers, the New York Post reports.
Back pain has kept Kanter off the court for the last two games -- both Knicks losses -- but after Saturday's game against Houston, he vowed to attempt to return to the court Monday night. "I think I'm going to try to play the next game Monday," Kanter said. "I might not be 100 percent, but I'm going to try to play Monday. If they don't give me the green light, I can't do anything about it. But I want to play Monday for sure." While that's an encouraging quote, it's far from a guarantee that Kanter will ultimately be cleared to play, especially considering he revealed to reporters that he could "barely walk" Saturday morning. Consider the 25-year-old firmly questionable at this point, with an update expected after shootaround Monday morning.
