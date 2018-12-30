Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scoreless in 17 minutes
Kanter finished with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 129-97 loss to the Jazz.
Kanter struggled badly while coming off the bench for the second straight game. He was ejected from Thursday's loss to the Bucks and has combined to earn just 31 minutes over the last two tilts. Moreover, sophomore Luke Kornet has thrived as the short-term starting center, albeit in a pair of blowout losses, so it's possible Kanter could continue to operate as the backup big man.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-double in losing effort•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Big double-double against Pacers•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-double in loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Big night in Saturday's loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Limited playing time Thursday•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...