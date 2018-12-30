Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scoreless in 17 minutes

Kanter finished with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 129-97 loss to the Jazz.

Kanter struggled badly while coming off the bench for the second straight game. He was ejected from Thursday's loss to the Bucks and has combined to earn just 31 minutes over the last two tilts. Moreover, sophomore Luke Kornet has thrived as the short-term starting center, albeit in a pair of blowout losses, so it's possible Kanter could continue to operate as the backup big man.