Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores 13 points in 25 minutes

Kanter registered 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 25 minutes Sunday in New York's win over Dallas.

Kanter posted his first double-double of the new year, bouncing back from what could be considered a rebounding drought for a player earns his paycheck on the glass. As the Knicks approach the halfway point in the 2017-18 season Kanter has proven to be a valuable option. His usage rating is down from last season, but he is scoring a similar amount of point per game with greater efficiency. Kanter is a double-double machine and he will continue to provide fantasy value while working alongside Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt.