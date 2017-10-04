Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores 17 off bench in Knicks debut
Kanter posted 17 points (4-8 FG, 9-10 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes in Tuesday's 115-107 preseason loss to the Knicks.
Kanter is expected to eventually start at center for the Knicks, but not if Kyle O' Quinn or Willy Hernangomez have anything to say about it. His late addition to the team after the Carmelo Anthony trade has resulted in a crowded frontcourt, so right now it remains to be seen how the minutes under center will be divvied out. This (and the fact that he's now playing for the Knicks) makes Kanter a high-risk pick in drafts this season.
