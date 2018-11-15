Kanter scored 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), grabbed five rebounds, and dished one assist in 22 minutes Wednesday as the Knicks fell to the Thunder.

Wednesday marked the fourth instance in 15 games where Kanter registered single-digit rebounds and he has scored single-digit points in just three contests. He has established himself as a double-double threat and has proven himself to be quite durable over the course of his eight-year career. He has been as consistent as it gets for both the Knicks and fantasy owners so far this season, and there is no reason to expect that will change anytime soon.