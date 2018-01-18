Kanter had 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Kanter reached 20 points for the first time since he exploded for 31 points on Dec. 25 against the 76ers. Though both of these big scoring days have happened during losses, this was a timely performance for Kanter that should reassure fantasy owners following Monday's five-point, four-rebound effort in just nine minutes against the Nets. He remains a threat to drop a double-double every time he steps foot on the court.