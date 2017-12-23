Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores 22 points Friday
Kanter scored 22 points (11-17 FG) to go with 16 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks across 29 minutes during Friday's 104-101 loss to Detroit.
Prior to Friday, Kanter consistently scored between 10 and 14 points in his previous five games. Against Detroit, the center exploded for 22 points and 16 rebounds. While scoring in bunches is a rarity, dominating the boards is commonplace for Kanter this season. Averaging a career-high 10.0 rebounds, Kanter is turning into a superior rebounder. While he may not a be 20-10 guy, Kanter can provide 13.5 points and 10.0 rebounds on average.
