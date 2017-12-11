Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores 8 points in 18 minutes
Kanter compiled eight points (4-9 FG) five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 18 minutes Sunday in New York's win over Atlanta.
Kanter is working well in tandem with Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis. His efficiency and willingness to do the dirty work in the paint make him a valuable piece for the Knicks. As a team, they aren't flush with scoring options. As a result, Kanter's touches won't be at risk for the remainder of the season.Kanter is averaging a double-double so far in the 2017-18 campaign, and he will continue to be valuable for his fantasy owners.
