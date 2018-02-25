Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores nine points in 23 minutes
Kanter scored nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 FT) and recorded 12 rebounds, one steal and one block across 23 minutes in the Knicks' loss Saturday to the Celtics.
Kanter fell one point short of his 11th straight double-double. The 25-year-old remains a pillar for fantasy owners in terms of points, rebounds, field-goal and free-throw percentages, but he's virtually a blank slate in terms of three-pointers, assists and the defensive categories, making him less well-rounded than many of the other top fantasy centers.
