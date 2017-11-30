Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores season-high 22 points in Wednesday's win

Kanter contributed 22 points (7-9 FG, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 win over the Heat.

Kanter returned to the lineup with a bang, posting a season high in scoring while notching his eighth double-double in 18 appearances. He has been superb through the first two months, and he'll have time to rest his back with the team off until Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories