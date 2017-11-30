Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores season-high 22 points in Wednesday's win

Kanter contributed 22 points (7-9 FG, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 win over the Heat.

Kanter returned to the lineup with a bang, posting a season high in scoring while notching his eighth double-double in 18 appearances. He has been superb through the first two months, and he'll have time to rest his back with the team off until Sunday.