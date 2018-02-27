Kanter scored 10 points (5-9 FG) while adding seven rebounds in only 17 minutes during Monday's 125-111 loss to the Warriors.

There was no injury or foul trouble here for Kanter. The big Turk was simply a victim of game flow, as the Knicks tried futility to keep pace with the Warriors and left Kanter on the bench for most of the second half. The limited court time snapped his streak of games with double-digit boards at 11, but look for him to start a new one as soon as Friday's road game against the Clippers.