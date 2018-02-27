Knicks' Enes Kanter: Sees limited action Monday
Kanter scored 10 points (5-9 FG) while adding seven rebounds in only 17 minutes during Monday's 125-111 loss to the Warriors.
There was no injury or foul trouble here for Kanter. The big Turk was simply a victim of game flow, as the Knicks tried futility to keep pace with the Warriors and left Kanter on the bench for most of the second half. The limited court time snapped his streak of games with double-digit boards at 11, but look for him to start a new one as soon as Friday's road game against the Clippers.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores nine points in 23 minutes•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles Thursday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Extends double-double streak Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Another double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Will play Sunday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Expects to play Sunday vs. Pacers•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...