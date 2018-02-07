Kanter, who finished Tuesday's 103-89 loss to the Bucks with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes, is slated to have oral surgery Wednesday, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

Kanter has been on an absolute tear of late, double-doubling in five straight games and averaging an impressive 16.8 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 28.8 minutes during that stretch. However, he apparently re-opened a cut in his mouth Tuesday that had previously occurred and will now undergo oral surgery Wednesday to address the issue. According to Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports, Kanter indicated that he doesn't think he'll miss much, if any, time on the court, but tentatively consider him questionable going into Thursday's game against the Raptors.