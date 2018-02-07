Knicks' Enes Kanter: Set for oral surgery Wednesday
Kanter, who finished Tuesday's 103-89 loss to the Bucks with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes, is slated to have oral surgery Wednesday, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
Kanter has been on an absolute tear of late, double-doubling in five straight games and averaging an impressive 16.8 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 28.8 minutes during that stretch. However, he apparently re-opened a cut in his mouth Tuesday that had previously occurred and will now undergo oral surgery Wednesday to address the issue. According to Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports, Kanter indicated that he doesn't think he'll miss much, if any, time on the court, but tentatively consider him questionable going into Thursday's game against the Raptors.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Grabs 12 rebounds Sunday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Another double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles in easy victory•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...