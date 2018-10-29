Knicks' Enes Kanter: Shifting to second unit
Kanter expressed frustration with coach David Fizdale's decision to move him to the bench Friday against Golden State, the New York Daily News reports. "I'm not worried about coming from the bench or starting or not," Kanter said. "That's the last thing I should be worried about. My thing is just go out and try to play like an All-Star. I don't care if they put me on the bench, start me, whatever. My thing is just go out there and beat everybody."
Fizdale shook things up Friday, moving Kanter to the bench and starting 20-year-old rookie Mitchell Robinson at center. It's understandable that the rebuilding Knicks would shift toward a more youth-oriented rotation, but Kanter is by far the team's most productive big man, even if he continues to be a major liability on the defensive end. Kanter has played just 39 total minutes over New York's last two games, and while he still managed eight points and 13 rebounds in 20 minutes Friday, the veteran's fantasy ceiling looks to be capped for the time being.
