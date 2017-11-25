Knicks' Enes Kanter: Sitting out again Saturday
Kanter (back) will not play Saturday against the Rockets, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
Kanter will miss a second straight game after back spasms kept him out of Friday's loss to the Hawks. With Kristaps Porzingis (lower back) also out, the Knicks will turn to some combination of Kyle O'Quinn, Lance Thomas, Doug McDermott and Willy Hernangomez in the frontcourt.
