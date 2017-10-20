Knicks' Enes Kanter: Solid in Thursday's start
Kanter collected 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, three steals and one assist across 22 minutes during Thursday's 105-84 loss to the Thunder.
Four turnovers dampened Kanter's performance to some extent, but he also collected an uncharacteristic three steals (0.4 per game last year). While fantasy owners might be discouraged by his subpar workload, it's important to note that Kanter is a high-volume player. In 21.3 minutes per game during 2016-17, he averaged 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.
