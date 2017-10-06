Knicks' Enes Kanter: Starting at center Friday
Kanter will draw the start at center during Friday's preseason contest against the Wizards, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Kanter came off the bench during the team's preseason opener Tuesday, but coach Jeff Hornacek has opted to see how he looks as the starter Friday. It's unclear if he'll be the starting center when the season begins -- that may be determined through preseason performances.
