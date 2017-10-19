Knicks' Enes Kanter: Starting at center Thursday
Kanter will draw the start at center for Thursday's season opener against the Thunder, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
It was unclear throughout training camp and the preseason if Kanter or Willy Hernangomez would begin the year at center. Though Kanter is starting, there's no guarantee he'll play 30 minutes per night. That may not matter, however, as he posted 14.3 points and 6.7 boards across just 21.3 minutes per game last year with the Thunder.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores team-high 16 in Friday's loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Starting at center Friday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores 17 off bench in Knicks debut•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Will come off bench in team debut•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Working with first unit•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Sent to Knicks in trade for Carmelo Anthony•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....