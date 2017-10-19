Knicks' Enes Kanter: Starting at center Thursday

Kanter will draw the start at center for Thursday's season opener against the Thunder, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

It was unclear throughout training camp and the preseason if Kanter or Willy Hernangomez would begin the year at center. Though Kanter is starting, there's no guarantee he'll play 30 minutes per night. That may not matter, however, as he posted 14.3 points and 6.7 boards across just 21.3 minutes per game last year with the Thunder.