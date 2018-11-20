Knicks' Enes Kanter: Starting Tuesday
Kanter will start Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
The Knicks' starting five has been relatively in flux all season. The decision to start Kanter on Tuesday may be matchup-based, as he'll be going up against a similarly-sized player in Jusuf Nurkic.
