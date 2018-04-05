Kanter (back) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.

Kanter said he is trying to make a return before the end of the season, but with just four games to go, it's not looking too promising for the big man. He'll continue rehabbing, but if Kanter is unable to put in at least one quality practice session within the next few days, the Knicks will likely keep him sidelined for the final stretch of the regular season.