Knicks' Enes Kanter: Still not practicing Thursday
Kanter (back) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Kanter said he is trying to make a return before the end of the season, but with just four games to go, it's not looking too promising for the big man. He'll continue rehabbing, but if Kanter is unable to put in at least one quality practice session within the next few days, the Knicks will likely keep him sidelined for the final stretch of the regular season.
More News
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...